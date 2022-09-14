Not sure if I will be welcome as a selector over criticising The Hundred: Steve Harmison

London, Sep 14 Former England pacer Steve Harmison has revealed his interest in becoming the side's new selector. But at the same time, he fears constant criticism of the Hundred will hurt his chances of landing the coveted role.

"I've applied for it once before. But the way I've been throwing hand grenades at the ECB over the Hundred, I'm not sure I'd be welcome! I have not applied for it yet, but I am thinking hard about it. It is something that intrigues me," said Harmison in an episode of to the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast.

Harmison, 43, firmly believes that his style of thinking suits England's new regime, which has won six out of seven Test in this year's home summer. "One of my best mates in the game is Rob Key. I have a huge amount of respect for what he has done and I'd love to work with this group."

"Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Brendon McCullum I think they are going places. They are trying to save Test match cricket by playing the way they are playing. I can't throw stones at the ECB without being willing to try and help and I am willing to try and help shape the future of English cricket."

"If it was under the last regime, I probably wouldn't apply because I don't think that way. I was not interested in going at two an over as a bowler, I was interested in wickets. That is what this group is about."

Harmison, who became the top-ranked Test bowler in 2004, opined that whosoever is made the selector, he must work in the background to help coach and captain in decision making.

But speculations are rife that ex-England players, Steve Finn and Nick Knight, are leading candidates for the role which is being reintroduced after it was removed under Chris Silverwood's coaching stint.

"I think you need an extra pair of eyes but the ultimate (decision) is with the captain and the coach. It is about looking at what is needed next. Working on a plan that is further down the line. We need someone who stays in the background. In the past, we have had people trying to be in the foreground."

