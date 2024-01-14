NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I: Iftikhar Ahmed Loses Temper, Abuses Fan for Calling Him 'Chachu'; Watch Video

In the 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, January 14, Pakistan's all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed became upset when a fan called him 'Chachu.' This incident occurred while Iftikhar was near the boundary during the first innings. In response, he used strong language to ask the fan to be quiet. A video of the incident went viral.

New Zealand set a challenging target of 195 runs, posting 194/8 in 20 overs. Finn Allen played an impressive innings of 75 runs off 41 balls. Despite a good effort from Pakistan's bowlers, with Haris Rauf taking three wickets and Abbas Afridi claiming two, New Zealand secured the win.

In Pakistan's innings, chasing the target, they were bowled out for 173. Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (50) provided a solid start with a partnership of 87 runs. However, the middle-order failed to capitalize on their efforts. Shaheen Afridi's 22-run contribution was not enough to secure a victory. Adam Milne took four wickets for New Zealand, and Bean Sears turned the game by dismissing Babar Azam.

With this result, Pakistan is now trailing 0-2 in the five-match series against New Zealand.