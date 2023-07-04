ODI World Cup 2023 trophy arrives at Mumbai School

The 13th season of the ICC ODI World Cup is about to start in India in October-November. Will be played from October 5 to November 19 at 10 different venues. While enthusiasm is being seen all over the world regarding the ODI World Cup, on the other hand, crowds of people are gathering to see the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in different cities of India these days.

One such opportunity was given to the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim. The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy was put on display for the students and teachers at Bombay Scottish School.We will be getting the World Cup to our school tomorrow (Tuesday). This is a part of the ‘Trophy Tour’. The trophy travelled from Kolkata to Leh from where it is coming to Mumbai. We are the only school in Mumbai to get this rare opportunity to host the trophy,” Bombay Scottish principal Sunita George told TOI.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host both the tournament’s opening game and its conclusion in what will be the largest Cricket World Cup ever, which will take place over ten venues from 5 October to 19 November and feature ten countries. Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune are the other nine locations. Hyderabad will be joined by Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in hosting the exhibition games.The tournament will begin in Ahmedabad with a highly anticipated matchup between the 2019 World Cup finalists, England taking on New Zealand, while hosts India will play five-time champion Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Traditional rivals Australia and England (4 November) and India and Pakistan (15 October) will both play their games in Ahmedabad.