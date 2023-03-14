On this day in 2001, Laxman-Dravid defied odds, expectations to help India clinch memorable win against Australia

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 14 : On this day in 2001 in Kolkata, India batters Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman defied all odds, expectations and a world-class Australian bowling attack to clinch a win over Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Kolkata despite being asked to follow on.

After a ten-wicket loss in the first Test, India was 1-0 in the series and desperately needed to win the second Test to stay alive in the three-match series.

But India lost their way in the match the moment Aussies took to the field to bat first. Australia made 445 in their first innings. Skipper Steve Waugh (110), Matthew Hayden (97), Justin Langer (58) and Jason Gillespie (46) made vital contributions to hand over the visitors an early advantage.

Harbhajan Singh (7/123) was a star with the ball, but damage was done as India had to overcome this massive lead.

To make matters worse, India was bundled out for 171 runs in their first innings. VVS Laxman (59) was the top-scorer for India as Glenn McGrath (4/18), Jason Gillespie (2/47), Michael Kasprowicz (2/39) and Shane Warne (2/65) ran riot through Indian line-up.

India was asked to follow on. At 232/4, they were trailing by 42 runs. But then Laxman and Dravid joined forces, lasting 104 overs across day three, four and five and went on to add 376-runs to their side's total. India declared their innings at 657/7, with Laxman (281) and Dravid (180) scoring big.

They gave India a 383-run lead and Aussies was set a target of 384 runs to win on the final day.

Harbhajan Singh (6/73) once again weaved a web of spin, bundling out Australia for 212 runs in 68.3 overs. India won the match by 171 runs.

India won the series by 2-1.

