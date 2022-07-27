Paddy Upton joins India squad in Trindad as mental conditioning coach

South African Paddy Upton, who has been appointed as the mental conditioning coach, joined the India squad in Trinidad on Monday.

Upton joins the support staff in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Upton previously worked with the Indian cricket team between 2008 and 2011 as an assistant coach under Gary Kirsten, during which time India became the No.1-ranked Test team for the first time and also won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 on home soil.

Upton has travelled across the world and has been part of multiple T20 franchises as head coach. Most recently, he was 'Team Catalyst' at Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, where his role also included the mental conditioning of players inside the bio-bubble.

India have a packed schedule heading into the T20 World Cup.

Led by stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series in West Indies with a game to go.

They will then play a five-match T20I series where Rohit Sharma will return to assume his role as captain.

India and West Indies will be squaring off for the third and final ODI of the three-match on Wednesday. Earlier on Sunday, Team India claimed a two-wicket win in the second ODI.

Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI against West Indies by two wickets at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain.

India will then play Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series in mid-August, before the Asia Cup in UAE as well as home series against South Africa and Australia.

( With inputs from ANI )

