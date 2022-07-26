Paddy Upton joins India support staff as mental health conditioning coach

Paddy Upton has joined India's support staff in the West Indies as the mental conditioning coach in the build ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 26, 2022 06:51 PM2022-07-26T18:51:19+5:302022-07-26T18:51:45+5:30

Paddy Upton joins India support staff as mental health conditioning coach | Paddy Upton joins India support staff as mental health conditioning coach

Paddy Upton joins India support staff as mental health conditioning coach

Next

Paddy Upton has joined India's support staff in the West Indies as the mental conditioning coach in the build up to the T20 World Cup later this year. The 53-year-old, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup win under then coach Gary Kirsten in a similar capacity, has already joined the team ahead of the their five-match T20I series against the two-time champions.Upton has been involved in cricket around the world in various capacities and enjoys a good rapport with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Both have worked together as coaches on many teams. Dravid was just a player when Upton would assist India head coach Gary Kirsten in the late 2010s. The duo then joined hands as a mentor and head coach respectively in two IPL franchises – Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals).Before Upton’s 2011 association, coach John Wright had brought in sports psychologist Sandy Gordon for the Sourav Ganguly-led 2003 World Cup team, where he introduced the pre-match team huddle. Before the 2007 World Cup, then head coach Greg Chappell had used the services of renowned sports psychologist Rudi Webster.

Open in app
Tags :Paddy UptonRahul Dravid