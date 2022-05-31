Pak spinners Anam, Nida move up in ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings

Pakistan spinners Anam Amin and Nida Dar have made notable gains in the latest weekly update to the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings after some fine performances in their three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

Left-arm spinner Amin, who grabbed three for 21 in the first match and finished with four wickets in the series, has moved up two places to fourth position, just one-off her career-best ranking of third attained in 2016 and 2018. Nida, who has also had a career-best third position in the past, is up four places to 10th.

Medium-pacer Fatima Sana is another one to progress in the bowlers' rankings, moving up seven positions to 73rd while Nida is also up two places to seventh among all-rounders.

Sri Lanka medium-pacer Oshadi Ranasinghe's haul of six wickets in the series has lifted her 18 places to a career-best 38th position. Sugandika Kumari (up 19 places to 46th) and Kavisha Dilhari (up 13 places to 59th) have also gained in the latest update.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, who was named Player of the Match in the final T20I, has returned to the ranking for batters in 24th position with an aggregate of 60 runs. Ayesha Naseem's Player of the Match effort of 45 not out off 31 balls in the second match has helped her move up 16 places to 64th.

The Sri Lanka batters to advance include left-hander Harshitha Madavi (up two places to 74th), Hasini Perera (up 18 places to 87th) and Nilakshi de Silva (up 22 places to joint-92nd).

The upcoming ODI series between the two teams starting Wednesday kicks off the ICC Women's Championship (IWC) and provides players a chance to move up the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.

Maroof goes into the series ranked 26th and is one of five Pakistan players in the top 50 for batters, while spinner Nashra Sundhu (14th) is among four Pakistan bowlers in the top 50.

( With inputs from ANI )

