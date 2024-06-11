PAK vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Bowlers Restrict Canada to 106/7 in Do-or-Die Clash

Pakistan's pace bowlers delivered a stellar performance to restrict Canada to 106 runs in their crucial T20 World Cup 2024 clash at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam led his team's strategy against Canada. Aaron Johnson emerged as Canada's top-scorer with 52 runs off 44 balls before being dismissed by Naseem Shah.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah secured one wicket apiece as Canada concluded their innings with seven wickets down.

The pressure is on Pakistan in this must-win match, having suffered consecutive defeats against the United States (US) and archrivals India. To bolster their lineup, Pakistan made a change to their Playing XI, introducing Saim Ayub at the top of the order in place of Iftikhar Ahmed.

Pakistan's Playing XI featured Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, Canada's lineup included Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, and Jeremy Gordon.

Pakistan will aim to chase down the target of 107 runs to keep their hopes alive in the T20 World Cup 2024.