Pakistan can't cherry-pick venues as World Cup is an ICC event: Ex-Indian cricketer Wassan

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Following the announcement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India schedule and venues, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan said that it is not possible for Pakistan to "cherry pick" the venues it wants to play at since it is an ICC event.

He also said that ICC and BCCI are on the same page about the schedule and the match between India and Pakistan should be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is "one of the finest stadiums in the world."

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 this October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening game of the World Cup is scheduled to place at the same venue on October 5 with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, the ICC announced on Tuesday.

"The World Cup final should be hosted in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium as it is one of the finest stadiums in the world. The schedule was due to be announced and as far as India versus Pakistan match is concerned, it is about whether Pakistan wants to play in Ahmedabad or not. Why would not they play because it is Gujarat. Pakistan is trying to cherry-pick the venues for their matches, which they should not. It is not possible. It is an ICC event. ICC and BCCI are on the same page (about the schedule). The match should happen at Narendra Modi Stadium," said Wassan to ANI.

"Pakistan cannot choose if they have a problem. India said that we would not play in Asia Cup as our government has decided due to security reasons. I am all for not playing bilateral series with them till relationships do not improve. But it is a multi-team tournament, we will have to play Pakistan at Asia Cup. If Pakistan says they would not come then do not come. But for them coming to India is their matter of survival for their country and cricket. There are so many in Pakistan running cricket whether it is their Army, PCB or government. Sometimes their decisions are nationalistic and they try adding anti-India sentiment to it for popularity among people."

"So, politics is always involved. Anyhow the venues decided are historical like Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Ahmedabad is there already which is the largest stadium in the world with the kind of world-class infrastructure we have. It is a six-week tournament. I think Pakistan have already announced the team three months before but India would like to play few One-day matches. A few of our players are injured and they will announce the team once it is fit," he added.

Wassan said that there is a lot of hype around India and Pakistan matches and people talk more about the India-Pakistan matches than the World Cup itself but now things are changing.

"It is a World Cup other teams are also coming. India-Pakistan relationship is politicized then they (people) relate it with cricket. But things are getting better slowly and all that hype is slowing down with the way we are growing as an economy. Indian economy is thriving the Indian cricket is thriving. Pakistan has its own issues. So, we feel pity for Pakistan. I do not think it is a rivalry. We can win or lose. Neither beating them gives us that joy nor losing to them gives us that disappointment," he added.

On India's campaign opener with Australia on October 8, Wassan said that Aussies are a great opposition.

Australia is one of the contenders for the tournament. They have a clear mindset. They are good in Indian conditions. England will also be another contender since they have a lot of confidence. Australian players know the Chennai conditions due to IPL. Home advantage is with India. In day-night matches, the dew factor will be there," said Wassan.

Ahmedabad will host the tournament opener as well as the final. The other venues are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram join Hyderabad in hosting the practice matches.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

The tournament retains the round-robin format of last time with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals to be played in Mumbai on 15 November and in Kolkata on 16 November. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

