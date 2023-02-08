Pakistan cricketer Asif Afridi banned for two years

Pakistan left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been banned for two years for two separate breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Code.

The left-arm spinner's suspension will end two years from the date the ban goes into effect, which is September 12, 2022, the date on which he was temporarily suspended.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the more serious breach of the code comes in the violation of Article 2.4.10, which involves "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach any of the foregoing provisions of this Article 2.4."

Although the specifics of this offence have not been made public, it resulted in a two-year penalty. His second offence is a violation of Article 2.4.4, which deals with failing to report corrupt practices. He was also given a six-month penalty for the same offence, which would run concurrently with the two-year suspension.

The PCB claimed that they had taken into account his admission of guilt, degree of regret, and prior record despite the fact that the offences might result in a lifelong ban.

"It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years, but we have a zero-tolerance approach towards such offences," PCB chairman Najam Sethi was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"As the game's governing body, we need to make examples, handle such matters robustly and send out strong messages to all cricketers. It is bitter fact that corruption poses a threat to our sport as selfish corrupters lure cricketers in different ways and methods. That's precisely why the PCB has been investing heavily on player education so that they remain vigilant and can help the PCB eradicate this menace by reporting approaches. If, despite all our best efforts to create awareness, a player falls victim to his greed, then the PCB has no sympathy," Sethi added.

Afridi hasn't participated in Pakistan's national team's international cricket matches, but he was included in the T20I and ODI squads for Australia's tour to Pakistan last year. He has also participated in PSL games with Multan Sultans. In August 2022, during the National T20 Cup, he finished his last cricket game.

( With inputs from ANI )

