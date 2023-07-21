Pakistan cricketer Ayesha Naseem announces shock retirement at 18 for religious reasons

Pakistan's young cricket sensation, Ayesha Naseem, has made a surprising decision to retire from international cricket at just 18 years old. Having represented Pakistan in four One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 30 T20 Internationals. Ayesha was hailed as a 'serious talent' by cricket legend Wasim Akram. According to reports, Ayesha has cited her desire to follow the principles of Islam as the reason for her decision to step away from cricket.

"I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam," Naseem reportedly told PCB. She reportedly reached out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to confirm her retirement, closing a chapter in her sporting journey that began with her international debut in 2020. With over 400 runs to her name from 34 international appearances, Ayesha's retirement comes as a surprise to many who saw her as a future star of Pakistani cricket, particularly in white-ball formats. Asian giants Pakistan will next host South Africa women for a three-match T20I series next month

