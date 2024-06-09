WATCH: Umpire Nitin Menon and Matthew Wade Engage in Heated Argument During AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Match

A heated moment unfolded during the Australia vs England match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, as umpire Nitin Menon engaged in a dispute with Australian batsman Matthew Wade during the 18th over.

The incident occurred when England's Adil Rashid was bowling and Wade, while in his stance, attempted to withdraw but ended up playing the delivery defensively. He believed it should have been called a dead ball, but Menon disagreed, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.

In the midst of the argument, the Indian umpire was observed making a 'shooing away' gesture with his hands, apparently instructing Wade to resume batting. Video footage of the incident quickly circulated on social media platforms.

