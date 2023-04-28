Pakistan registers 500 wins in ODI format

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 28 : Pakistan registered a comfortable 5 wickets victory against New Zealand as they chased down the target of 289 with 9 balls to spare. This victory marked their 500 wins in the ODI format.

Pakistan became the third team to reach the 500-win mark after Australia and India, getting to the landmark in their 949th ODI outing. Australia sits at the top of the list with 594 wins followed by India on 539.

The achievement comes after Pakistan made their ODI debut in February 1973, and secured a first win in the format in their second ODI appearance - versus England at Nottingham in August 1974.

Pakistan were made to work for their 500th ODI win after New Zealand were sent into bat then registered a competitive total of 288/7 thanks to Daryl Mitchell's impressive 113 and opener Will Young's brisk 86.

Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for Pakistan and set a solid foundation along with partner Imam-ul-Haq.

The 33-year-old Zaman would go on to steal the show with a fine 117 from 114 balls, while Imam accounted for 60 as the duo started the chase with a 124-run stand for the first wicket.

Skipper Babar Azam also contributed with important runs before falling just one short of his half-century, while batting mainstay Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with a 34-ball 42* to help complete the chase for his side in 48.3 overs.

Both New Zealand and Pakistan have sealed their direct qualification spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in October-November in India.

Tom Latham's side impressed in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League cycle, currently sitting on top of the standings with 16 wins in 24 games. Pakistan are fifth in the standings with 13 wins in 21 games.

Both teams will look to make the best of the remaining four ODIs of the series with a focus on preparations for the fast-approaching marquee event.

