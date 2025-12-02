Pakistan to Tour Sri Lanka for Three T20Is in January Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match: Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka next month for a three-match T20I series ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The matches will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on January 7, 9 and 11.

Pakistan recently won a tri-nation T20I series at home, defeating Sri Lanka in the final. The team also reached the finals of the Asia Cup 2025 but lost to India in the championship match.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I series schedule:

Match Date Teams Venue 1st T20I January 7 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla 2nd T20I January 9 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla 3rd T20I January 11 2026 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan is in Group A with India, Namibia, Netherlands and the United States. All group matches will be played in Colombo.