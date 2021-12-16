Pakistan-West Indies ODI series postponed to June 2022

Cricket West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Board have decided to postpone the upcoming ODI series to June 2022 after 9 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Windies camp.As a part of PCB COVID-19 protocols, Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted on Thursday (December 16) on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six player support personnel. All 21 tests came back negative, allowing for the third T20I to go ahead in the evening as scheduled. But shortage of resources in the West Indies camp has led to the postponement of the ODI series, due to begin on Saturday."However, taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men's Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," the release read.

The West Indies team members who returned negative results following Wednesday's PCR and today's Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after after the third and ongoing T20I in Karachi. However, those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised.Meanwhile, all members of the Pakistan contingent have also returned negative tests.Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers had earlier tested positive after arriving in Pakistan.Hours ahead of the 3rd T20I, which will be played in Karachi, on December 16, the CWI hinted at the likelihood of the tour being cancelled.Earlier this year, New Zealand and England cancelled their tours of Pakistan due to security concerns.

