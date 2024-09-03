Pakistani Cricket Legends Slam Team After Test Series Loss to Bangladesh

Pakistani cricket legends Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq have sharply criticised the national team following their historic defeat in the home Test series against Bangladesh. The team, led by Shan Masood, suffered a 10-wicket loss in the first Test and a 6-wicket defeat in the second, marking the first time Pakistan has lost a Test series to Bangladesh.

This series defeat is only the second time Pakistan has been whitewashed in a home Test series, highlighting a troubling trend for the team, which has struggled in their last four home Test series. The loss has intensified scrutiny on the team’s future and placed new Test head coach Jason Gillespie under significant pressure.

Javed Miandad expressed his dismay at the team's performance, attributing the batting collapse to poor preparation and management. "It is hurting that our cricket has come to this stage. Bangladesh deserve credit for their disciplined performances. But the way our batting has collapsed in this series is a bad sign," Miandad said. He also pointed fingers at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the team’s downfall. "I wouldn't just blame the players because whatever has happened in the board (PCB) in the last one and a half years and the captaincy and management changes have affected the team," he added.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also voiced concerns about the series defeats. He stressed the need for improved performances from the batters, noting, "Home series were always considered our best chance of beating the best sides in the past. But for this to happen the batsmen need to get runs."

Younis Khan, the only Pakistani batsman to surpass 10,000 runs in Test cricket, criticised the current batters for their lack of form. "Our batters have got runs in the past, but right now, I think they need mental strengthening and a clear mind to overcome this crisis," he said.

Former spinner Iqbal Qasim targeted the bowlers, claiming the current pace attack lacks the quality of past legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. "We don't have bowlers of the calibre of Sarfaraz Nawaz, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar or Shoaib now. So, we should be banking on our spinners to win us Tests at home," Qasim said.