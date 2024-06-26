“Open Your Mind”: Rohit Sharma Responds to Inzamam-Ul-Haq’s Ball Tampering Allegations in T20 World Cup 2024

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has responded to allegations made by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq regarding ball tampering by India's bowlers in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

"It’s so hot here plus the dry pitches. If it won’t reverse swing here where will it? We aren’t playing in England or Australia. All I can say is that open your mind," he said during his interaction with the press on the eve of India's big T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against England in Guyana.

The controversy arose after Inzamam and fellow former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik discussed instances of alleged ball tampering by Indian bowlers during a broadcast on Pakistan news channel 24 News HD. They specifically referenced Arshdeep Singh's bowling performance against Australia on June 24, where signs of reverse swing were observed earlier than expected.