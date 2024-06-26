Former Pakistan cricketer and captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has accused Indian pacers of ball tampering during their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, claiming they are altering match balls to ensure reverse swing. Inzamam, speaking on Pakistan news channel 24 News HD alongside former Pakistan skipper Saleem Malik, pointed to Arshdeep Singh's reverse swinging deliveries in India's Super 8 match against Australia on June 24.

The former cricketers argued that it was unusually early for reverse swing to occur, noting that Arshdeep achieved it by the 16th over of Australia's 205-run chase. Arshdeep's 3/37 spell was crucial in India's victory, securing their place in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

Inzamam expressed his suspicion about the timing of the reverse swing, suggesting the ball was ready for it by the 12th or 13th over. "Umpires should keep their eyes open for these things," he said. "If it were Pakistani bowlers, this would have been a big issue. "Malik supported Inzamam's claims, recalling an incident involving Wasim Akram in Zimbabwe. He alleged that eyes are "kept shut" for certain teams, including India. India's Jasprit Bumrah has taken 11 wickets from six matches with an economy rate of 4.08, while Arshdeep Singh has picked up 15 wickets from six matches, trailing only Fazalhaq Farooqi in the bowling charts. India will next face England In the semi-finals on June 27.