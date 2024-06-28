Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has continued his verbal sparring with India captain Rohit Sharma, following allegations of ball manipulation by India during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who sparked controversy by suggesting India were tampering with the ball to achieve reverse swing, responded to Rohit Sharma's dismissal of these claims. Rohit Sharma had laughed off the allegations, attributing the ball's behavior in Caribbean conditions to natural factors.

Undeterred, Inzamam-ul-Haq fired back during a recent appearance on a Pakistani news channel.

"Dimag to hum zarur apna khole lenge," said Inzamam. First thing is that he (Rohit) has admitted that it's happening. So it means what we observed is correct. "Second thing, Rohit Sharma ko humein batane ki zarurat nahi padni chahiye ke reverse swing kis tarah hota hai, kitni dhoop mei hota hai, kis pitch pe hota hai. Jo sikhane wale hain unko nahi yeh cheez sikhaya karte (there is no need for Rohit to tell us how reverse swing happens, under how much sun, on what pitch; you don't teach something to someone who actually taught it to the world)," he added.

Speaking further, Inzamam clarified that he did not accuse India of ball tampering and just wanted the umpire to keep an eye on the ball.

"The reporter asked the wrong question. I gave a suggestion to the umpires, to keep their eyes open because the ball is reverse-swinging in the 15th over. Still my advise to the umpires is the same, keep your eyes open as well as your mind. He (Rohit) just talked about mind, I am saying keep both eyes and mind open," said Inzamam.

Meanwhile, India secured their spot in the T20 World Cup final after a commanding 68-run victory over England in the semifinals. They are set to face South Africa in the title match, aiming for their second T20 World Cup crown since 2007, while South Africa seeks their maiden World Cup victory.