Pat Cummins, David Warner headline 47 Australians in IPL auction

New Delhi, Feb 1 Pat Cummins and David Warner headline the list of 47 Austral who will go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

The IPL on Tuesday confirmed the full list of 590 players, trimmed back from the more than 1200 who nominated themselves last month, who will go under the hammer at a two-day 'mega auction'.

Along with Cummins and Warner, T20 World Cup winners Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar will also be available for the 'marquee' players' bracket.

Those marquees are among 48 players who have the highest reserve price of 200 lakh. Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Kane Richardson and Chris Lynn are in the next bracket of 150 lakh. Fifteen Australian players uncapped at the senior international level are in the auction pool, including the likes of Hayden Kerr, Matt Short and Tom Rogers, who all enjoyed breakout seasons in the recent BBL.

But the standout name among the 11 Aussies in the lowest bracket of 20 lakh is 18-year-old NSW all-rounder Aidan Cahill, who is currently with Australia's squad at the Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean.

"Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket," the BCCI said in a statement.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs one crore.

A fierce battle among 10 franchises to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian and world cricketing talent is on the cards during an action-packed IPL 2022 player auction in Bengaluru.

