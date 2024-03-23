PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings Kick Off IPL 2024 Campaign with Convincing Win Over Delhi Capitals

The Punjab Kings kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign in style, defeating the Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in a thrilling encounter at the brand new Mullanpur stadium on March 23rd.

Delhi Capitals got off to a decent start with contributions from openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. However, the Punjab Kings' bowling attack, spearheaded by Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh, struck back at regular intervals. A late cameo by surprise package Abhishek Porel, who smashed an unbeaten 32 off just 10 balls, propelled Delhi to a competitive total of 174/9.

Punjab Kings' chase began with a steady start from skipper Shikhar Dhawan. However, the dismissal of Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow, courtesy of Ishant Sharma, put them in a spot of bother. Enter Sam Curran, who played a match-winning knock of 63 runs off just 47 balls. Curran, ably supported by Liam Livingstone, took the game away from Delhi with their crucial partnership.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, making his comeback after a long injury layoff, failed to capitalize on a dropped catch early in his innings. He was dismissed for a disappointing 18 runs, leaving Delhi's batting fragile.

This victory marks a strong start for the Punjab Kings under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. Their bowlers displayed good discipline, while Sam Curran's exceptional knock sealed the deal. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will need to address their batting woes and bowling consistency before their next match.