“Pillars of this Franchise”: Hardik Pandya on Rohit Sharma’s 200th IPL Game for Mumbai Indians (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya called Rohit Sharma a "pillar of the franchise" as Sharma played his 200th IPL game for the team Wednesday.

Pandya wished Sharma well in his milestone game against the SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Tributes poured in from across the franchise, including mentor Sachin Tendulkar.

Sharma became the first player in Mumbai Indians history to reach the 200-game mark. A special video posted on the team's social media channels featured Tendulkar and Pandya leading the well-wishes for the 35-year-old batsman.

"With love, admiration and honor for our Hitman," the caption read.

"Long ago, I was having a discussion with Mrs. Nita Ambani that you have to bring Rohit Sharma to the Mumbai Indians," Tendulkar said in the video. "From there on, you know what you've been able to achieve for Mumbai is simply remarkable."

"You've been one of the pillars of this franchise. Who has achieved so much under your belt. Ro, you are known for your double centuries. I'm sure this will also be a special one," Hardik said.

"You have always been a pleasure to watch from behind the wickets as a wicketkeeper," head coach, Mark Boucher said.

"You continue to show the world greatness," batting coach Kieron Pollard said.

"When I entered Mumbai Indians as a youngster, he had a lunch while we are were in the bubble where all the youngsters were there, and I'll always remember that," Dewald Brevis said.

"I admire the most about him is his leadership quality," Ishan Kishan said.

"He's like a father-figure to me," Tilak Verma said.

"I hope you can do something special today," bowling coach Lasith Malinga said.

"200 games for Mumbai, an unbelievable career, its big milestone. No one has done it for MI," Mahela Jayawardene said.

"Fantastic achievement. It's obviously been a really long time. You always give your time to really kind of new people coming," Tim David said.

Before the match, Tendulkar presented Sharma with a special jersey.