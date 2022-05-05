Powell - Warner show powers Delhi Capitals to a mammoth 207

Delhi Capitals' star batter David Warner scored his fourth half-century in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League during the game against his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner, who is playing his first game against SRH since he was released by the franchise ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament. Being put into bat, DC lost Mandeep and Marsh cheaply inside 5 overs, but Rishabh Pant hit the fifth gear after a string of dots and punished Shreyas Gopal for 22 off 4 balls before being dismissed off a full toss. The lowest total defended, this season, at this venue is 180.

