Prithvi Shaw Remains Unsold At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

In a surprising turn of events, Prithvi Shaw, the explosive opener from Mumbai, went unsold at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The young talent, once considered one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket, failed to attract any bids during the high-stakes auction, leaving many cricket fans and analysts puzzled.

As the auction concluded, Shaw's future in the IPL remained uncertain, with no immediate options for a comeback in the tournament. For now, the talented batsman will have to focus on improving his form and regaining his place in the domestic circuit, hoping for another opportunity in the IPL in the years to come. The International Cricket Council (ICC) named Shaw as one of the five breakout stars in men's cricket in 2018. In July 2019, he was suspended by Board of Control for Cricket in India for a doping violation, the suspension lasting until November of the same year.

