PSL: Rizwan, Masood star as Multan Sultans pull-off record chase

A dominating 150-run stand between openers Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan followed by a scintillating finish by Khushdil Shah handed Multan Sultans a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday.

This is Multan's second win in as many matches after they defeated Karachi Kings on the opening night of PSL 2022. Shan and Rizwan made 83 off 50 (14 fours and a six) and 42-ball 69 (six fours and three sixes) respectively and put together the highest partnership for any wicket for Multan to set the platform to surmount a mammoth target of 207.

Khushdil who arrived at the crease on the edge of the last over when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Tim David on the last ball of the penultimate over, spanked three fours and a six to chase down 16 off the last over with two balls spare.

That Lahore Qalandars had set such a high target was due to Fakhar Zaman's blistering 76 that he scored a strike rate of over 217. The left-hander smashed 11 fours and two sixes and added 89 runs for the first wicket with Abdullah Shafiq in 8.3 overs.

Kamran Ghulam built on the solid start, scoring 43 off 31 balls. That the match went down the wire was because of the extraordinary penultimate over that Shaheen bowled. The winner of the ICC Sir Garfield Sobers trophy picked up two wickets and gave away only one run to leave 16 for the last over.

Brief Scores: Lahore Qalandars 206/5 (Fakhar Zaman 76, Kamran Ghulam 43; Khushdil 1-14); Multan Sultans 209/5 (Shan Masood 83, Mohammad Rizwan 69; Shaheen Afridi 3-40).

