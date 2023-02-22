Quetta Gladiators in misery as No. 1 T20I bowler Wanindu Hasaranga will miss PSL

Quetta Gladiators is stuck in turmoil as their star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the PSL season as Sri Lanka is looking to manage his workload. Earlier Hasaranga was supposed to be available for the first six games before 3rd March. But now the franchise has confirmed that he has been ruled out of the whole season. Now without wasting any time, Quetta Gladiators is actively seeking out a replacement for the number 1 T20I bowler.

Qais Ahmed was initially identified as the ideal replacement for the experienced all-rounder. Quetta Gladiators initially planned that Hasaranga would play the initial games and then Qais Ahmed would come into the team to fill in his boots. But eventually, things didn't pan out as Gladiators thought they would. With Hasaranga out of the picture, Qais Ahmed came in to replace him earlier than anybody had anticipated. But all the hype around him died when his performances didn't live up to the expectations. In his last two games, he bowled eight overs and conceded 77 runs and he managed to bag in 3 wickets. As things stand they are open to new players coming into their team for a better option.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva put some light on Hasaranga as he told ESPNcricinfo that "Hasaranga wouldn't ask for a No-Objection Certificate, as he had domestic commitments with the National Super League, as well as international series to play in New Zealand. Even though neither SLC nor Hasaranga's management mentioned it outright, there is also the IPL coming up, which given his success last year and the money he earns at the tournament, is likely to be a priority. Essentially, the issue comes down to workload: the IPL and national duties are an inevitability, and there is significant domestic pressure to play in SLC's local tournaments, even the four-dayers, leaving the PSL lower down the priority list."

If Hasaranga played for the Gladiators this season he could have played a crucial role in turning the fortune of the Gladiators in their favour. Quetta Gladiators suffered from a never-ending nightmare as they ended up losing six games in the previous season. Even in the last three seasons, they have registered the fewest number of wins i.e. 10 among all other franchises.

Quetta Gladiators has to choose the replacement of Hasaranga wisely otherwise their season may turn into yet another nightmare.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor