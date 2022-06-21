R Ashwin set to join Indian team soon, after recovering from COVID-19

R Ashwin, who missed the flight to UK with the Test squad last week, will reach England in the next couple of days. He is expected to join the squad in Leicester before the four-day warm-up game against the county which begins on June 24.India play England in a Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting on July 1 in what should be the decider of the five-Test series that started last summer.

The Chennai spinner had failed to board the flight from Mumbai on June 16 along with other members because of a positive Covid result. Now according to a Cricbuzz report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and team management in the UK have made travel arrangements for the veteran cricketer and he should be with the rest of his teammates soon.Ashwin (35) is one of the most successful spinners for India in the longest-format of the game in recent times. He has 442 wickets from 86 Tests.

