Rahul Dravid rested for New Zealand tour, VVS Laxman to coach Team India

VVS Laxman will be Team India’s head coach during their white-ball tour of New Zealand which is scheduled just after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Rahul Dravid has been rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the NZ tour.

The support staff of the Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup-head coach Rahul Dravid, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour will return to India after the tournament to take a well-deserved break after being on the road for the past couple of months. They will then go for the Bangladesh tour with Team India. Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting coach) and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling coach) will be with Laxman as support staff of the Indian team there,” a source in the BCCI was quoted as saying by Times of India. VVS Laxman is currently the chairman of the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. The former India international was the coach of the Men in Blue during the Ireland and Zimbabwe tours this year,