Railways-J-K match becomes 5000th game of Ranji Trophy, landmark moment for tournament

A landmark moment in the history of Ranji Trophy came on Thursday as Railways and Jammu and Kashmir stepped out to the field to play the 5000th game of the tournament.

Railways and Jammu and Kashmir are locking horns in an Elite Group C encounter here at the Indian Institute of Technology Chemplast Ground, Chennai.

Ranji Trophy returned after a hiatus of two years, and the tournament began on February 17 this year. It was scheduled to begin in January this year, but it had to be postponed because of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Ranji Trophy is a domestic first-class tournament played in India between multiple teams representing regional and state cricket associations.

The competition is named after the first Indian cricketer who played international cricket, Ranjitsinhji, also known as 'Ranji'.

Ranji Trophy was launched following in July 1934 and the first set of matches took place in 1934-35.

The first match of the competition was held on November 4, 1934 between Madras and Mysore at the Chepauk ground in Madras.

In the history of the tournament, Mumbai has won it for the most number of times (41) including 15 back-to-back wins from 1958-59 to 1972-73.

( With inputs from ANI )

