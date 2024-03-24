Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Opts to Bat in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decide to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants. Two days before their campaign opener, RR suffered a blow as their Australian spinner Adam Zampa pulled out due to personal reasons and the franchise announced the signing of Indian all-rounder Tanush Kotian as a replacement player.

The Sanju Samson-led Royals side has a slight edge in head-to-head numbers against the Super Giants. But KL Rahul’s side will take confidence from the fact that it won the last time these two sides met, in Jaipur.LSG would depend on Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stonis and Nicholas Pooran to do the bulk of the scoring apart from skipper Rahul. It is going to be an interesting battle as they will have to contend with Rajasthan's spin wizards -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.