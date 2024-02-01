Ranji Trophy 2024: Prithvi Shaw Added to Mumbai Squad Ahead of Bengal Match

Prithvi Shaw, the opening batter who has been sidelined due to a knee injury, is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket later this week. He has been included in Mumbai’s squad for the Ranji Trophy Group B clash against Bengal, scheduled to take place in Kolkata from Friday.

Since Shaw suffered a significant knee injury in August while playing for Northamptonshire against Durham in England’s one-day championship, he has undergone intensive recovery and rehabilitation under the supervision of the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Ajinkya Naik, the Mumbai Cricket Association secretary, stated, “Once the NCA notified us of Prithvi being cleared fit, the selection committee has added him to the squad for the next Ranji Trophy game.”

Returning to action, Shaw aims to fine-tune his batting skills ahead of the IPL 2024, where he will represent the Delhi Capitals. After a subdued performance with the bat in the previous season, Shaw is eager to make a significant impact in the 17th edition of the league.

The Mumbai team, the most successful side in Ranji Trophy history, is looking to maintain its top spot in Group B as they face Bengal. Shaw, known for his attacking prowess at the top of the order, is expected to contribute with the bat as Mumbai seeks to secure a quarter-final berth.

With 20 points and three wins in four games, Mumbai leads Group B in the points table. However, Sarfaraz Khan, who earned his maiden India call-up for the second Test against England in Vizag, won't be part of the team. Nevertheless, Shaw's inclusion is set to bolster Mumbai's batting attack as they prepare to take on Bengal at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The updated Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy 2024 includes key players such as captain Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, and others, forming a formidable lineup poised for success in the upcoming matches.