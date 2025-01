Ranji Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Matches Featuring Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Other Senior Indian Cricketers

The 2025 Ranji Trophy season kicks off on January 23 after a two-month break following the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. This year’s edition is set to capture the spotlight with several senior Indian cricketers making themselves available for the opening matches.

Players such as Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja have been included in their teams’ squads.

Former captain Virat Kohli has opted out of Delhi's first match due to a neck sprain. However, he is expected to join the team for their next match against Railways starting January 30.

Rohit Sharma is ready to roar in Ranji. 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iWiWjbdVuL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 22, 2025

The upcoming round will witness the sixth stage of Elite Group action. Here is a look at the Ranji Trophy schedule for Round 6 matches, starting January 23:

Ranji Trophy 2025, Round 6: Match Timings, Schedules, and Venues

Date Time Group Teams Venue Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group A Maharashtra vs Baroda Nasik Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group A Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir Mumbai Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group A Meghalaya vs Odisha Shillong Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group A Tripura vs Services Agartala Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group B Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Ahmedabad Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group B Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh Hyderabad Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group B Puducherry vs Andhra Puducherry Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group B Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Jaipur Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group C Karnataka vs Punjab – Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group C Bengal vs Haryana Kalyani Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group C Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh Patna Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group C Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh Thumba Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group D Assam vs Railways Guwahati Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group D Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh Salem Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group D Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh Jamshedpur Thu, 23 Jan ’25 9:30 AM Elite, Group D Saurashtra vs Delhi Rajkot

Live Streaming Details:

Three matches from Round 6 will be available for live streaming: Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh, and Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir. Fans can catch all the action on the JioCinema app and website starting January 23.