Rashid Khan set to miss Afghanistan's one-off Test against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Afghanistan's ace cricketer Rashid Khan will not feature in the upcoming one-off Test match against Bangladesh.

The ace spinner has been rested for the Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur which is set to begin on June 14. Afghanistan Cricket announced Rashid's absence on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"Afghanistan's Cricket Ace @rashidkhan_19 recently missed 2 ODIs against @OfficialSLC due to an injury. Although he made a comeback in the series decider today, the team management & medical team have decided to prioritize his long-term fitness," Afghanistan Cricket Board wrote in their tweet.

Afghanistan's Cricket Ace @rashidkhan_19 recently missed 2 ODIs against @OfficialSLC due to an injury. Although he made a comeback in the series decider today, the team management & medical team have decided to prioritize his long-term fitness. 1/3#AfghanAtalan | #BANvAFG2023 pic.twitter.com/haRfHxtfzK— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 7, 2023

Along with Rashid, Afghan allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai also won't feature in the Test. He missed the third ODI against Sri Lanka and is now set to sit out the Test with a groin injury.

According to ACB, he will undergo rehab and remain under full medical observation until he makes his return.

Vice-captain Rahmat Shah remains likely to feature alongside Abdul Malik and Ibrahim Zadran to add strength to the top order.

Afsar Zazai and Ikram Alikhil will go into the Test as Afghanistan's wicketkeeping options. Javed Ahmadi and Wafadar Momand, who haven't featured in a Test for Afghanistan since March 2021, will continue to miss out on red-ball cricket

However, 34-year-old Noor Ali Zadran has found a spot among the reserves.

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Amir Hamza, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood

Reserves: Noor Ali Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman, Azmatullah Omarzai and Sayed Shirzad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor