Ravi Shastri makes big revelations, on the sudden retirement of M S Dhoni from Test series

Legendary cricketer M S Dhoni left everyone surprised when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Dhoni announced his retirement after a drawn Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At that time Ravi Shastri was the manager of the Indian cricket team.

Indian cricket team manager Ravi Shastri recalled that moment when Dhoni came to him after the draw, Ravi quoted “I knew that the moment MS Dhoni finishes, Virat Kohli is the guy to lead the side. He (MS Dhoni) knew who was the next leader in line,” Shastri told Star Sports. “He was waiting for an opportune time to make the announcement. He knew how much his body could take and he wanted to prolong his white-ball career. When your body tells you it’s enough, it’s enough, there are no second thoughts about that,”.

He further added “Well, it came as a surprise. He came to me and said ‘I want to say something to the boys’. I said ‘sure’. I thought he was going to say something about the draw. He comes out. I just saw the faces around the dressing room. Most of the boys were in a state of shock when MS made the announcement. But that’s MS for you,”.

Shastri also commented on the viral dispute which is going between Virat Kohli and BCCI, he said “I think it’s the right way to go (2 captains for white-ball and red-ball cricket). This could be a blessing in disguise for Virat and for Rohit. I don’t think in this era with bubble life one guy can handle all three (captaincy in all three formats). It’s not easy at all,”.



“We are both pretty aggressive, we played to win, we realized very quickly that to win we need 20 wickets, deciding to play aggressive and fearless cricket. It meant at times that you would lose games but once you got one across the line it’s infectious,” he added.