Gautam Gambhir's Performance As Head Coach Under Scrutiny After Shocking Test Series Defeat Against New Zealand

Gautam Gambhir finds himself under intense scrutiny just three months into his role as India’s head coach following unexpected series losses to Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Appointed amidst high expectations, Gambhir was notably given a rare opportunity to attend a selection committee meeting for the upcoming Australia tour. However, his early performance has raised concerns. According to a PTI report, Gambhir's future hinges on India’s performance in the crucial five-Test Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. India not only aims to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won it on the last two tours, but they also need to perform well to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

After a surprising whitewash at home, India has slipped to the second spot in the Championship standings, needing to avoid a loss or more than one draw in Australia to make it to the final for a third consecutive time. If the series does not yield a significant turnaround, the BCCI may consider limiting Gambhir’s influence over selection decisions—an area where he was given more autonomy than former coaches Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid. Reportedly, some concerns stem from Gambhir's choice of a rank turner pitch in Mumbai for the third Test against New Zealand, despite recent struggles by Indian batters against spin. Additionally, tactical decisions, such as deploying Mohammed Siraj as a night-watchman on the second evening of the third Test and sending Sarfaraz Khan to bat at No. 8 in the first innings, have drawn criticism.

Typically, BCCI regulations prevent head coaches from having a say in selection matters, a restriction often mentioned by both Shastri and Dravid during their tenures. However, the BCCI made an exception for Gambhir ahead of the Australia tour, allowing him to join the selection meeting due to the tour's importance. A senior BCCI official confirmed, “Gambhir was given access that Shastri and Dravid did not have. BCCI rules generally bar coaches from attending selection committee meetings, but an exception was made considering the significance of the Australia series,” the source said anonymously.