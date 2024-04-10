'I Am Hottie, I Am Naughty’: Former Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri's Cryptic Post on Social Media Goes Viral

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri, known for his flamboyant personality and commentary style, has sparked social media buzz with a series of photos hinting at a possible brand endorsement.

Shastri posted several pictures on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) featuring himself in a navy blue bathrobe. The captions, including "I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy" and "Does this photo qualify as a thirst trap?" have left fans guessing about the nature of the posts.

I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy 🥵 pic.twitter.com/oHBQw3WoIf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

Does this photo qualify as a thirst trap? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/QXdpwFJdyC — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

Does this photo qualify as a thirst trap? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/QXdpwFJdyC — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

The sudden shift in tone has fueled speculation of Shastri's involvement in an upcoming major advertisement campaign. His charismatic personality has made him a popular choice for brands in the past.

Shastri is currently part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Shastri, a larger-than-life character who isn't afraid to speak his mind, has a reputation for enjoying life. His recent social media activity has surprised some fans, though it's not out of character for his playful side.

The former India coach Ravi Shastri (2017-2021) known for his distinctive commentary, played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India between 1981 and 1992. He received the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in January 2024.