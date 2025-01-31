Sachin Tendulkar To Be Honoured With BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award: Report

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is likely to be conferred with the BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board's annual gala in Mumbai on Saturday, February 1, 2025. A Board source told PTI that he will receive the prestigious C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024. However, the board has yet to make an official announcement.

Iconic former India captain Sachin Tendulkar to be bestowed with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement award at its annual gala. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2025

Tendulkar, who holds the record for the most runs in international cricket, amassed 34,357 runs in 664 matches across all formats. He scored 100 centuries and 154 half-centuries and is the highest run-scorer in both ODIs (18,426) and Tests (15,921). The former batter also took 201 wickets in his illustrious career.

Read Also | Jasprit Bumrah Wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024

A World Cup winner and recipient of India’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers. He represented the Indian national cricket team for 24 years, from 1989 to 2013. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri received the prestigious award in 2023.

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. Tendulkar also played one T20I, scoring 10 runs at a strike rate of 83.33.

In 2023, the prestigious lifetime award was presented to former India head coach Ravi Shastri and legendary wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer.