Jasprit Bumrah Wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year on Tuesday. The award recognizes his exceptional performances across all formats in 2024. He triumphed over fellow nominees Travis Head, Joe Root, and Harry Brook to claim the title.

An unforgettable year for the irrepressible Jasprit Bumrah, who claims the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for 2024 ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zxfRwuJeRy — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2025

Bumrah was also named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year on Monday and earned a spot in the ICC Test Team of the Year alongside his India teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja. The team was led by Australia’s Pat Cummins. He is the fifth Indian cricketer to win the award, following Rahul Dravid in 2004, Sachin Tendulkar in 2010, Ravichandran Ashwin in 2016, and Virat Kohli in 2017 and 2018.

The 31-year-old fast bowler showed consistent excellence and skill throughout the year. He topped the bowling charts with 71 wickets during the calendar year. Bumrah’s remarkable year saw him average just 14.92 per wicket and finish 2024 with a strike rate of 30.1. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah claimed 32 wickets in five Tests and was named Player of the Series. Earlier in the year, he took 19 wickets during England’s five-match Test tour of India.

