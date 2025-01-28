Virat Kohli Set for Ranji Trophy Return, Security Tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (VIDEO)

Security has been increased at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in anticipation of a large crowd as Virat Kohli prepares to make his return to the Ranji Trophy in Delhi's match against Railways starting January 30. Entry to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Ranji Trophy matches has traditionally been free, and this match will follow that tradition. The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) expects a large turnout but will allow entry on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Normally, only one stand is open for spectators during domestic games. However, due to the expected demand to see Kohli, the DDCA will open three stands at the Ambedkar Stadium End for the match. Gate Nos. 7, 15, and 16 will be accessible, with arrangements for drinking water and clean toilets. Security checks will be in place before allowing public entry, according to DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma.

Alongside the seating arrangements, the DDCA has heightened security for the match, aware of the extra attention Kohli’s presence brings. "We usually have 10 to 12 private security personnel for a regular Ranji match, but given the high profile of this match, we will increase security so that Virat can train without disturbance. We have informed the Delhi Police as well," Sharma added.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 spectators, with the North End and Old Club House open for fans. Additional seating may be arranged on the ground floor if necessary.

Kohli, who was initially set to return in the previous game against Saurashtra but missed out due to a neck sprain, is now ready to take the field for Delhi after more than 12 years. Kohli’s return follows a period of scrutiny over his recent performances in Test cricket, particularly after India’s defeat in Australia. The BCCI had directed players to focus on domestic cricket as part of their availability. Kohli missed Delhi’s previous match against Saurashtra due to a neck sprain.