Ravi Shastri slams Rahul Dravid's selection policy after loss to Sri Lanka

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and Pakistan's legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram were 'baffled' with India's selection after consecutive defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup's Super 4 stage.Discussing the lack of options for fast bowlers in the Indian squad, Shastri said he was 'baffled' not to see Mohammed Shami in the squad. The former India all-rounder said Shami could have provided that extra fast bowling option that India missed after health issues with Avesh.

"When you need to win, you got to prepare better. I think the selection could have been better, especially for the fast bowlers. You know the conditions here. There's not much in it for the spinner. I was quite surprised that you came here with just four fast bowlers (including Hardik). You needed that extra one… someone like Mohammed Shami sitting at home and cooling his heels baffles me. After the IPL he had, for him not to be able to make the cut is... Obviously, I'm seeing something different," an animated Ravi Shasri said in the post-match show on Star Sports after India's six-wicket loss on Tuesday in Dubai.

Shami, who had a terrific IPL with the eventual champions Gujarat Titans, picking up wickets with the new ball at will, was not included in India's Asia Cup squad despite the injuries Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. Many believed, it was a clear indication that the veteran right-arm seamer was now not a part of India's scheme of things for T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.