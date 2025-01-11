Ravindra Jadeja to Announce Retirement? All-rounder's Cryptic Instagram Story Sparks Speculation

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has fueled speculation about his future in Test cricket after sharing a cryptic Instagram story without any caption or context. The post has led to widespread discussion among cricket fans, raising questions about whether Jadeja is considering retiring from the longest format.

Jadeja, a key member of the Indian team, struggled in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He was dropped for the first two Tests before making a significant contribution with a 77 in Brisbane. However, his form dipped in the subsequent matches, with modest scores and limited impact with the ball.

The Sydney Test, known for its pink theme to raise breast cancer awareness, saw Jadeja face difficulties on a seam-friendly pitch. He managed just 12 runs with the bat and failed to make a significant impact with the ball.

Jadeja's performance throughout the series was underwhelming by his standards. He scored 135 runs in the last three Tests at an average of 27, with a lone half-century crucial in avoiding the follow-on. His bowling figures were equally disappointing, with four wickets at an average of 54.50.

With his spin-bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin having recently retired from Test cricket, pressure is mounting on Jadeja to make a decision about his own future. Reports suggest he may be dropped for the upcoming Champions Trophy as the team focuses on building a strong squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

A final decision on Jadeja's future is expected soon.