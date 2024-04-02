RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav's Pace Dominance Guides Lucknow Super Giants to Victory Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their second consecutive home defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, falling to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 28 runs on Tuesday, April 2.

LSG captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock got their team off to a strong start at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, Rahul was dismissed for just 20 runs.

De Kock, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman, took charge, scoring a composed 81 runs off 56 balls to reach 3,000 IPL career runs. His innings provided stability after Rahul's dismissal.

LSG faced a middle-overs wobble, losing wickets in quick succession. Nicholas Pooran, however, continued his good form with a quickfire 40 not out, guiding LSG to a respectable 181/5 in their 20 overs. Pooran also surpassed the 100 IPL sixes milestone, achieving it in just 62 matches.

In reply, RCB's openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, were dismissed cheaply within the powerplay, leaving them at 41/2. Young LSG fast bowler Mayank Yadav then produced a brilliant spell, taking three wickets for just 14 runs in his four overs. He also clocked the fastest delivery of the IPL season so far, at 156.7 kilometres per hour.

Mahipal Lomror top-scored for RCB with a 33-run cameo, but their chase fell short as they were bowled out for 153 runs.