RCB vs SRH Toss Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opts to Bowl First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Monday.

This match is crucial for RCB, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win from six matches. Virat Kohli has been their lone bright spot, while Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj are notable omissions from the playing XI. New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson makes his debut for RCB in this contest.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Royal Challengers Bengaluru have elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/OOJP7G9bLr#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRHpic.twitter.com/sJyCNEU0Lx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have found their footing in the tournament, sitting comfortably in fourth place with three wins from five matches. Led by Pat Cummins, they are favorites heading into this encounter. Heinrich Klaasen has been a key performer for SRH and will be looking to continue his good form.

This match holds historical significance as it's a repeat of the 2016 IPL final, where Sunrisers Hyderabad, then led by David Warner, clinched their first and only IPL title so far.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan