RCB's 15 crore buy sets 1 crore base price after flop show in debut season

New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson grabbed the limelight a few years back after he became the highest-paid Kiwi cricketer in IPL history. However, a lot has changed since then. He is no longer part of the national team and has been hit by injuries. Jamieson, who is returning from a back injury, was purchased in the 2021 auctions by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore — the highest bid for a New Zealand player and the fourth-highest in IPL history.

However, the 27-year-old had struggled to meet the price tag when playing just nine of RCB’s 15 games.Jamieson is among 10 New Zealand players who will come up for bidding in the IPL auction to be held on December 23 in Kochi. Seven Black Caps players — Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips — were retained by their respective franchises.