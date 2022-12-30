Rishabh Pant out of danger after horrific car crash

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant reportedly sustained injuries to his head, back, and feet, but is in stable condition. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

NCA director and former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman who tweeted out that, the cricketer is out of danger. Eyewitnesses said that the wicketkeeper's car collided with the railing and caught fire. With great difficulty, the fire was brought under control. Simultaneously, Pant, who was severely injured in the accident, was taken to Saksham Hospital on Delhi Road.According to the doctors, Pant suffered injuries to his forehead and leg. The 25-year-old was set to report to the National Cricket Academy to work on his fitness ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy and was excluded from the squads for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka.