Robin Minz, Gujarat Titans’ Rs 3.60 Crore Buy, Hospitalised Following Bike Accident

Gujarat Titans (GT) newest acquisition in the IPL 2024 auction, Jharkhand keeper-batter Robin Minz met with an accident on March 3, 2024. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter was bought by GT for Rs 3.6 crore in the IPL 17 auction.

Meanwhile, as per the report, Robin was riding a Kawasaki superbike when a contact with another bike forced him to lose control. The front part of the bike was severely damaged, leading to bruises on Robin’s right knee.It is reported that Robin Minz has only minor bruising and is not in any danger. He was transferred to a local hospital for additional assessment, and his father, Francis Minz, also provided an update.“He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation," Robin’s father Francis was quoted by News18 CricketNext.

Minz, a left-handed batter and ardent MS Dhoni admirer, is well-known for his big-hitting talents. His cricketing journey is being guided by renowned coach Chanchal Bhattacharya, who previously mentored the former Indian captain. In December 2023, during the IPL auction, Robin Minz's life changed forever. With a base price of just Rs. 20 lakhs, he became the subject of a fierce bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and ultimately, Gujarat Titans, who bought him, paying 18 times more than the base price. Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL 2024 on March 24.