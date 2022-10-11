Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

World Cup-winning all-rounder Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Jay Shah, meanwhile, is set to retain his post as the BCCI secretary. The discussions were held in an internal BCCI meeting in Mumbai on Monday in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for October 18.

The only Congressman in the BCCI cabinet is Rajeev Shukla, who will continue as vice president. Sports minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal will now become IPL chairman. He will replace Brijesh Patel.Influential Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be the new treasurer which means that he won't become Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president. He was supposed to take up the role with support from Sharad Pawar faction. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's close aide Devajit Saikia will replace Jayesh George as the new joint secretary.Whether BCCI will contest for the ICC chairmanship hasn't been decided as yet."An influential minister in the central government played a key role in deciding the positions in the Board set up," a BCCI source told PTI. Binny will officially take charge of BCCI on October 18 at the AGM in Mumbai. There won't be any election to any post as all candidates will be chosen unopposed.