Rohit proposes best-of-three WTC final, hints at changes to Test squad after crushing defeat

London [UK], June 11 : Following his side's loss to Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval, India skipper Rohit Sharma proposed a best-of-three final in the next cycle to decide the winner of the coveted trophy, saying it could be hosted anywhere in the world, not just in England.

After dominating India over the course of five days, Australia secured their maiden World Test Championship 2023 title on Sunday at the Oval, London. India crashed to 234 all out in 63.3 overs chasing 444, with Mohammad Shami the last player standing with a score of 13 (8)*.

"I would prefer a best-of-three final for the World Test Championship as it would be ideal to compete over 3 Tests after all the hard work, over 2 years, in reaching the final. However, we need to find a window for that. It would be ideal if there are 3 Tests in the next cycle," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

"June is not the only month to play the WTC final. It could be played anywhere in the world, not just in England," he added.

The India skipper said his side was disappointed with the loss as winning the World Test Championship was more important than winning the bilateral series against Australia.

"It is disheartening and disappointing that we couldn't win the trophy. The team is gutted. I am personally very disappointed," he added.

The skipper said his team was hopeful of chasing down 444 in the final innings and 280 runs on the final day.

"We have told all players to play freely and put the opposition under pressure. We decided to play fearless cricket in the second innings and got to 60 runs in just 10 overs. We were hopeful of chasing down 444 runs but played some loose shots," he said.

The skipper said after electing to field first, India was in a good position after taking three early wickets. But the 285-run stand thereafter between Steve Smith and Travis Head changed the course of the match, he noted, adding, "We did not bowl well after the first session."

On finding new players for the next WTC cycle between 2023-25, Rohit hinted at changes to India's red-ball squad, saying, "There are many players doing well in domestic cricket, it is all about finding the players, giving them that space. That will be our focus going forward."

India started day five at 164/3, with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) unbeaten at the crease.

However, a game-changing over by Scott Boland, which saw him trap Virat for 49 and Ravindra Jadeja for a duck hastened India's demise. Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 46 while Srikar Bharat (23) was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

The Indian batting line-up failed to put up a fight and were eventually bundled out for 234 in 63.3 overs, handing Australia their first-ever WTC title.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking 4/41. Boland took 3/46 while Starc was also among the wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins, too, picked up a wicket.

Rohit and Shubman Gill (18) gave the Indians a brisk start with a 41-run opening stand, but a contentious catch by Cameron Green off Scott Boland ended the partnership.

A 51-run stand between Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India carry forward the chase, with both batters showing attacking intent.

But Lyon dismissed Rohit for 43 and Cummins removed Pujara for 27 to reduce India to 93/3. From that point on, Rahane and Virat formed a 71-run stand to end Day 4 on an encouraging note.

Australia declared their innings at 270/8, taking a lead of 443 runs. Australia were 24/2 at one point before Marnus Labuschagne (41) and Steve Smith (34) brought them back into the game. Later, contributions from the middle-order and lower-middle-order Cameron Green (25), Alex Carey (60*) and his 93-run stand with Mitchell Starc (41) took Australia to a position of strength.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India in the second innings, taking 3/58. Umesh Yadav (2/54) and Mohammed Shami (2/39) got two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj got one scalp.

In their first innings, India was bundled out for 296 runs. Australia notched up 469 in their first innings, leading India by 173 runs.

India's top order failed in their first innings, with Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (14) and Virat Kohli (14) failing to post big scores. However, notable contributions from comeback man Ajinkya Rahane (89 in 129 balls, 11 fours and a six), Shardul Thakur (51 in 109 balls with six fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (48 in 51 balls with seven fours and a six) helped India put up a fighting total after being reduced to 71/4.

Pat Cummins (3/83), Nathan Lyon (2/19), Cameron Green (2/44), Scott Boland (2/59) and Mitchell Starc (2/71) were among the wickets for Australia.

Australia's 469 runs in the first innings were powered largely by centuries from Travis Head (163 in 174 balls, 25 fours and a six), and Steve Smith (121 in 268 balls, 19 fours). David Warner (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (26) also made notable contributions. From 76/3, Head and Smith attacked the Indian bowlers, finding the ropes at will. Later in the innings, Alex Carey also provided some impetus with a cavalier 48.

Siraj (4/108) was the leading bowler for India in the first innings while Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Jadeja were also among the wickets.

Travis Head was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his attacking 163.

Brief Scores: Australia: 469 and 270/8 (Alex Carey 60*, Marnus Labuschagne 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58) won over India: 296 and 234 (Virat Kohli 49, Rohit Sharma 43, Nathan Lyon 4/41).

