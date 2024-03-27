Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya Switch Roles, Sends MI Skipper to Boundary Line in IPL 2024 Clash vs SRH (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma appeared to be setting the field instead of captain Hardik Pandya during their IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, March 27.

Social media circulated a video showing Sharma positioning fielders and seemingly asking Pandya to move deeper toward the boundary. In MI's previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT), a clip of Pandya instructing Sharma to patrol the boundary went viral, and the reversal of roles on Wednesday generated fan interest.

Watch video here:

Rohit Sharma sent hardik pandya on the boundary line 😭😭🔥



This is peak cinema 😭😭🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/lR9uJNp4IW — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) March 27, 2024

The SunRisers Hyderabad feasted with the bat, posting a staggering 277/3, a new record for the highest team total in IPL history.

Hardik Pandya's Captaincy Questioned After MI's Fielding Woes

Mumbai Indians were immediately on the back foot when Travis Head was dropped by Tim David off Hardik Pandya's first delivery. The missed opportunity proved costly, as Head smashed a half-century in just 18 balls and tore apart the Mumbai attack in the powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma, batting at No. 3, compounded MI's misery by breaking Head's record for the fastest IPL fifty for SRH, scoring his own in just 16 balls. In these circumstances, Hardik Pandya's decision to hold back Jasprit Bumrah, who had bowled only one over for five runs, raised further questions.

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a sensational 80 off just 34 balls, adding a 116-run partnership with Aiden Markram to propel the SunRisers to a record-breaking 277/3. Chasing that total appears a formality, with Mumbai Indians needing a near-miracle to come close to the SunRisers' score.