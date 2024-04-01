Rohit Sharma Asks Mumbai Crowd to Stop Booing Hardik Pandya During MI vs RR Match (Watch Video)

A video circulating on social media shows former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma attempting to quiet fans booing current skipper Hardik Pandya during their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.

Pandya has faced repeated criticism since replacing Sharma as captain. Fans booed him in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, and the trend continued at the Wankhede Stadium during the toss. Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar appealed for silence from the crowd.

Sharma, fielding near the boundary, was seen gesturing for fans to calm down and focus on the game

